KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes have a little something else to celebrate this holiday season.

Brittany gave birth to the couple’s second child Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III on Nov. 28, the couple announced on social media Monday.

The Chiefs QB shared a photo of the baby lying on a blanket that says “Mahomes.” You can only see the baby’s feet, dressed in a onesie with a piece of jewelry that reads “Bronze.”

Bronze joins daughter Sterling Skye as well as the couple’s two dogs, Steel and Silver.

The couple used social media to announce they were pregnant with their second child in May. In the pregnancy announcement Patrick, Brittany and Sterling are smiling, and Sterling is wearing a pink shirt that reads, “I’ve got a secret to tell you.”

They revealed they were having a boy in June.

The family made the announcement less than two months after the quarterback tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart in an elaborate wedding in Hawaii. Daughter Sterling traveled down the aisle in a sky blue Mini Cooper Super Sport.

They’d planned to get married earlier, but announced Brittany’s first pregnancy and instead delayed their plans until after her birth on Feb. 20, 2021.