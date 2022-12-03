KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany are adjusting to life with two children.

Brittany gave birth to the couple’s second child, Patrick Lavon Mahomes III, who will go by “Bronze,” on Monday.

As Patrick and Brittany bring Bronze home and introduce him to dogs Steel and Silver, as well as other family and friends, daughter Sterling is learning a lesson in sharing.

Like every other first-born child, daughter Sterling is also adjusting to the fact that her parents will now divide their attention.

“She’s figuring it out. She wants to hold him, and take care of him, and everything like that. I think the only thing that she hasn’t figured out yet is why mom has someone else that’s not her she’s holding all the time,” Mahomes said during an interview with hosts of The Drive on Audacy’s 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City earlier this week.

Even with the big change, Brittany is giving her young daughter credit. The now mom of two posted a picture on Instagram Stories showing Sterling holding Bronze. Brittany also wrote “truly been the best big sissy.”

At least when she slows down. Sterling turns two in February and is always on the go, according to her parents.

“She loves her little brother. She wants to play all day, and we have to tell her to be gentle. And we have to tell her not to throw him like a toy baby,” Mahomes said during the interview.

While the young family is adjusting to another child, Mahomes says his relationship with Brittany is the reason he can be an NFL star as well as a father.

“Luckily for me, I have a great wife, who does a lot of great things and keeps stuff off my plate. She does a great job so when I’m in the building I’m able to be a football player, and at home, I can be dad,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes will be traveling for much of the next month. The Chiefs are in Cincinnati to face the Bengals Sunday. The team plays in Denver on Dec. 11, and against the Texans in Houston on Dec. 18.

The Chiefs host the Seahawks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Eve.