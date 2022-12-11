DENVER, Colo. — Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reached multiple milestones against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

He became the fastest tight end in NFL history to reach 10,000 yards. He is the fifth tight end in NFL history to accomplish the feat.

The other tight ends on that list are Tony Gonzalez, Jason Witten, Antonio Gates, and Shannon Sharpe.

The accomplishment occurred in the first quarter when Patrick Mahomes found Kelce across the middle for a 38-yard gain.

He also extended his streak of 1,000+ yard receiving seasons to seven on the same reception.

The Chief’s tight end continues to climb up the record books at his position as he continually cements himself among some of the best.