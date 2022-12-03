MISSOURI — More than 70% of countries worldwide have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries — and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row.

Under the Biden administration, the federal government has had a standing moratorium on death sentences since July 1st, 2021. This followed a period where executions at the federal level surged during the Trump administration.

State governments can form their laws regarding capital punishment, and at the state level, death sentences and executions have become less common in recent years. Among the 27 states where the death penalty remains legal, its use is limited for those convicted of the most horrific crimes, such as multiple homicides, murder of a police officer, or murder of a child.

According to Death Row U.S.A. Spring 2022, a report by the Legal Defense Fund, 20 people were on death row in Missouri as of April 1st, 2022 – the 18th most among states. After Tuesday night’s (11/29) state execution of 37-year-old Kevin Johnson, 19 people in Missouri remain on death row (still 18th most among states).

A jury typically hands down death sentences, and due in part to a lengthy appeals process and a shortage of lethal injection drugs, prisoners often spend years or decades on death row before sentencing is carried out. From 1976, when the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty after a short-lived prohibition, to April 1st, 2022, a total of 91 state prisoners in Missouri were executed.

Rank State Death Row Inmates, April 1st, 2022 Executions From 1976 – April 1st, 2022 Total prisoners per 100,000 people, 2020 1 California 690 13 247 2 Florida 323 99 371 3 Texas 199 573 455 4 Alabama 166 69 398 5 North Carolina 138 43 271 6 Ohio 134 56 385 7 Pennsylvania 128 3 308 8 Arizona 116 37 495 9 Nevada 65 12 361 10 Louisiana 62 28 581 11 Tennessee 47 13 328 12 Oklahoma 42 116 559 13 Georgia 41 76 433 14 Mississippi 37 22 584 15 South Carolina 37 43 304 16 Arkansas 29 31 529 17 Kentucky 27 3 414 18 Oregon 21 2 300 19 Missouri 20 91 374 20 Nebraska 12 4 269 21 Kansas 9 0 298 22 Idaho 8 3 398 23 Indiana 8 20 351 24 Utah 7 7 166 25 Montana 2 3 362 26 South Dakota 1 5 362 27 New Hampshire 1 0 172

You’ll find information on the latest death row inmate to be executed in Missouri HERE.