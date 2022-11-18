Water flows from a water fountain at the Boys and Girls Club in Concord, N.H. The state has 469 known PFAS contamination sites.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson announced the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is awarding $410 million to help communities improve water infrastructures in drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater.

“We knew this program was critically needed for communities across our state, and that’s why we included it in this year’s budget,” Governor Parson said. “While we know more is still needed to upgrade our infrastructure and ensure reliable water resources for the next generations, these grants will leverage even greater local and private investments to help boost our competitiveness for economic development projects and ensure our communities in every corner of Missouri are finding success.”

According to the DNR, approximately one thousand applications were submitted requesting more than $2.4 billion in funds. The DNR created a ranked list with specific scoring criteria to maximize the impact of funds across Missouri.

A list of applicants and their rank and score can be found here.

Applications were scored based on the applicant’s financial need, engineering capability, and the necessity of the project.

Funding for the department’s four competitive water infrastructure grant programs was made available through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) State Fiscal Recovery Funds.