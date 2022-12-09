ST. LOUIS – A former employee at the Missouri University of Science and Technology pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to possession of child pornography.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Neil Anthony Outar of Rolla could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he’s sentenced on March 14, 2023.

According to court documents, investigators with the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department and Department of Homeland Security received a cyber tip about child porn being uploaded to a Gmail account between Nov. 2, 2020, and Dec. 23, 2021.

A detective determined the IP address used to upload the images was connected to Missouri S&T, and eventually to Outar, who was the university’s chief diversity officer at the time.

On Feb. 9, 2021, law enforcement received approval to search Outar’s home and office. Prosecutors said Outar admitted to viewing child sexual abuse material. Authorities found the illicit material in two of Outar’s email accounts and determined child porn had been deleted from his home and work computers.