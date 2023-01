SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Missouri using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.

Nationwide, traffic fatalities rose 7.2% in 2020 to nearly 39,000. That number was the highest recorded since 2007. Qualifying this disturbing fact is a sticky wicket—common denominators behind traffic deaths such as impaired driving, failure to use a seat belt, and excessive speed were certainly contributing factors, but they alone do not account for a rise in deaths commensurate with a 430-million-mile drop in the number of miles people traveled across the course of the year. What can be qualified, however, is where fatal crashes took place.

Citing data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System, compiled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Stacker identified the counties in Missouri that had the most fatalities from motor vehicle crashes in 2020. The number of accident fatalities are ranked by the number of deaths per 100,000 people, with the raw number functioning as a tiebreaker. The analysis only looked at counties with at least five deaths during 2020. Additional data is included on pedestrian, bicyclist, and drunk-driving-related deaths. In counties where at least five fatalities happened on the same street or interstate, the road with the most deaths is also included.

#50. Buchanan County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 9.4 per 100K people (#1,422 nationally, 8 deaths)

– 3 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#49. St. Louis County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 9.4 per 100K people (#1,413 nationally, 94 deaths)

– 31 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 24 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: I-270 (8 fatalities)

#48. Johnson County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 13.0 per 100K people (#1,189 nationally, 7 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 0 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#47. Cass County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 13.1 per 100K people (#1,181 nationally, 14 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 7 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#46. Callaway County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 13.5 per 100K people (#1,153 nationally, 6 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#45. Greene County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 13.5 per 100K people (#1,148 nationally, 40 deaths)

– 8 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 15 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#44. Cape Girardeau County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 13.6 per 100K people (#1,139 nationally, 11 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#43. Cole County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 14.2 per 100K people (#1,103 nationally, 11 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#42. Pulaski County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 15.0 per 100K people (#1,046 nationally, 8 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#41. Stone County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 16.1 per 100K people (#974 nationally, 5 deaths)

– 2 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 0 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#40. Taney County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 16.1 per 100K people (#972 nationally, 9 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#39. Franklin County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 16.3 per 100K people (#953 nationally, 17 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 7 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: SR-47 (6 fatalities)

#38. Jasper County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 16.4 per 100K people (#945 nationally, 20 deaths)

– 2 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#37. Jackson County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 17.2 per 100K people (#901 nationally, 123 deaths)

– 22 pedestrian deaths

– 5 bicyclist deaths

– 52 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: I-435 (10 fatalities)

#36. Jefferson County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 17.3 per 100K people (#897 nationally, 39 deaths)

– 2 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 11 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: I-55 (5 fatalities)

#35. Pettis County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 18.6 per 100K people (#835 nationally, 8 deaths)

– 9 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 4 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#34. Christian County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 19.4 per 100K people (#786 nationally, 17 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 6 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: US-65 (5 fatalities)

#33. Howell County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 20.1 per 100K people (#752 nationally, 8 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#32. Lincoln County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 20.4 per 100K people (#738 nationally, 12 deaths)

– 2 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 6 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#31. Webster County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 20.5 per 100K people (#732 nationally, 8 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 4 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#30. St. Francois County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 22.3 per 100K people (#666 nationally, 15 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#29. Scott County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 23.6 per 100K people (#631 nationally, 9 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 1 bicyclist death

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#28. Adair County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 23.7 per 100K people (#630 nationally, 6 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#27. Morgan County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 23.9 per 100K people (#617 nationally, 5 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 4 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#26. Marion County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 24.5 per 100K people (#599 nationally, 7 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#25. Laclede County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 25.1 per 100K people (#578 nationally, 9 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 0 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#24. Newton County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 25.6 per 100K people (#557 nationally, 15 deaths)

– 2 pedestrian deaths

– 1 bicyclist death

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#23. Ray County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 26.0 per 100K people (#544 nationally, 6 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#22. Texas County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 28.2 per 100K people (#465 nationally, 7 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#21. Barry County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 28.9 per 100K people (#441 nationally, 10 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 4 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#20. Lawrence County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 28.9 per 100K people (#440 nationally, 11 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 4 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#19. Benton County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 31.0 per 100K people (#392 nationally, 6 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#18. Pemiscot County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 31.3 per 100K people (#389 nationally, 5 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#17. Miller County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 32.5 per 100K people (#365 nationally, 8 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#16. Butler County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 33.1 per 100K people (#348 nationally, 14 deaths)

– 5 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: SR-51 (5 fatalities)

#15. McDonald County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 34.4 per 100K people (#329 nationally, 8 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#14. Washington County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 37.8 per 100K people (#262 nationally, 9 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 5 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#13. Camden County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 39.5 per 100K people (#246 nationally, 17 deaths)

– 4 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 4 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: SR-5 (6 fatalities)

#12. Cooper County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 40.2 per 100K people (#238 nationally, 7 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#11. Osage County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 44.9 per 100K people (#190 nationally, 6 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#10. Dunklin County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 45.5 per 100K people (#182 nationally, 13 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: US-412 (6 fatalities)

#9. Howard County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 49.3 per 100K people (#145 nationally, 5 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#8. Andrew County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 49.9 per 100K people (#141 nationally, 9 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– Road with most fatalities: US-169 (5 fatalities)

#7. New Madrid County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 54.0 per 100K people (#119 nationally, 9 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 1 bicyclist death

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#6. Ozark County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 57.7 per 100K people (#97 nationally, 5 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 3 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#5. Maries County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 59.1 per 100K people (#90 nationally, 5 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 2 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#4. Caldwell County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 67.8 per 100K people (#67 nationally, 6 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#3. Douglas County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 67.8 per 100K people (#66 nationally, 8 deaths)

– 1 pedestrian death

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#2. Oregon County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 78.7 per 100K people (#46 nationally, 7 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 0 deaths involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities

#1. Dade County, Missouri

– Motor vehicle crash fatalities: 79.1 per 100K people (#45 nationally, 6 deaths)

– 0 pedestrian deaths

– 0 bicyclist deaths

– 1 death involving drunk drivers

– No roads with at least five fatalities