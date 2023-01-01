KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to etch his name in the record books.

For the second time in only five seasons starting, Patrick Mahomes has thrown for 5,000 yards passing. He reached the milestone as the Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos 27-24.

He puts himself in elite company with this milestone, joining Drew Brees and Tom Brady as the only quarterbacks to throw for 5,000 yards in multiple seasons.

Mahomes even acknowledged his accomplishment postgame.

“It’s really cool if you look at the names on that list. To be a part of a list that has those names on there is a special accomplishment,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes currently leads the league in passing yards and touchdowns and looks poised to collect his second MVP award as the Chiefs gear up for the playoffs.

They will close out the regular season against the Raiders with the time still to be announced.