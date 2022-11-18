BRANSON, Mo. – The Taney County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people who were found in a home Friday.

A Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office said someone reported shots were fired near Rinehart Road in Branson.

When Deputies arrived, they found two people dead.

TCSO said they can’t release many details at the moment and the investigation is continuing. Authorities also said there is no threat to the public.

This caused a lockdown at Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks. According to a Facebook post from the Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks, just after 6 p.m. Friday, the Taney County Ambulance District told the Branson unit of the Boys & Girls Club of the Ozarks that there was an active shooter situation nearby.

Staff followed emergency protocols, according to the Facebook post, and the facility was locked down.

BGCO was given the “all clear” by 6:22 p.m. Friday.