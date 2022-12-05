WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo.- A female infant has died following a two-vehicle crash in Webster County Monday morning.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the accident happened when a 2005 Honda Civic attempted a left turn in front of a 2016 Toyota Tacoma on US 60 in Diggins, Missouri. The Tacoma struck the side of the Civic’s passenger side, where the infant was.

The infant was pronounced dead later that morning, and the two drivers were transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

This is Troop D’s 128th fatality of 2022.