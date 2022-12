PULASKI, COUNTY, Mo.- One teenager has died following a crash in Pulaski County, Missouri, early Sunday morning.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash happened around 2:00 am on I44 eastbound. The crash occurred when the teenager’s car hit the rear of a box truck.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene, and the next of kin has been notified.

This is Troop I’s first fatality for December and the 33rd of 2022.