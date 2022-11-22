LICKING, Mo. — An inmate death was reported on Tuesday, November 22 at South Central Correctional Center in Licking.

According to a press release from the Department of Corrections, Larry Bolton, 53, was pronounced dead at 11:05 a.m.

Bolton was serving a five-year sentence for second-degree assault from Maries County. Bolton was received by the Missouri Department of Corrections on October 5, 2022.

An autopsy will be conducted, according to the press release.

Stay with OzarksFirst as we receive more information.