REEDS SPRING, Mo. — Reeds Spring Schools discovered that a data security incident occurred between April and May 2023.

According to a letter from the school district, on or around May 18, the district discovered a security incident that involved the unauthorized acquisition of data.

An investigation into the incident showed that between April 26 and May 18, the unauthorized data may have contained Reeds Spring Schools data containing personal information such as date of birth, social security number, health insurance information and class list.

The district states that the affected systems have been isolated to prevent any further unauthorized access.

A letter was sent to those impacted by the data breach, according to the district.