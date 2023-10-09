REEDS SPRING, Mo. — The Reeds Spring Primary School has been a staple in the community since the 60s and over the years, there’s been a lot of wear and tear on the building.

But thanks to a no-tax-increase bond issue approved by voters, Reeds Spring School district made crucial upgrades to its primary school.

While construction was taking place, the younger students were spread out across three buildings in the district.

Primary school principal Adria Simkins tells us she’s excited about the upgrades for the students and staff.

“We’ve made it work, but It is just going to be delightful to have everybody under one roof. Every time I walk through the new building, it’s just beautiful. I cannot wait to get our classrooms full of children,” said Simkins.

From 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. tonight, community members are encouraged to attend the ribbon cutting and open house for the newly renovated primary school.

The building will come with a brand-new wing, several early childhood classrooms, and brand-new playgrounds. The district also made changes to the flooring and lighting to add a more energetic and welcoming environment.

The ceremony was supposed to take place last week but was postponed to today. Students and staff returned to the school last Tuesday.