Reeds Spring Man Killed in Fatal Car Accident

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo - A man was killed in a car accident on Route OO, 1 mile west of Kimberling City, around noon, Saturday, Jan. 19.

James Haase, 30, of Reeds Spring, was traveling eastbound when his 2004 Honda Accord lost control in the snow and slid into the path of a 2016 Dodge Ram, a report from Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

James Haase was pronounced dead at Cox Branson 1:29 pm.

His passenger, Britany Haase, 25, of Reeds Spring, suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a Springfield hospital.

The Dodge Ram sustained moderate damage but was driven away from the scene.

This is Troop D's 4th fatality of 2019.