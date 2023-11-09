REEDS SPRING, Mo. — The Reeds Spring School District celebrated the groundbreaking for its new Wolf Pack Park.

The 125-acre community park will feature:

Walking and biking trails

Fully accessible playground

Picnic area

Disc golf course

Tennis court

Pickleball court

Basketball court

Superintendent Dr. Cody Hirschi says this fills a major void for people in Reeds Spring and the surrounding area.

“It’s a day where we get to celebrate the new project, creating this park for our community,” Superintendent Dr. Cody Hirschi said. “On our side of the lake, we don’t have a park. We don’t have a playground. We don’t have hiking trails.”

People who attended the ceremony also had the chance to take a Jeep tour of the park grounds afterward.