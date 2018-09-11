Redings Mill Fire Department Starts Construction on New Station

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

REDINGS MILL, Mo -- The Redings Mill Fire Department is beginning construction on its newest fire station.

This is a project that has been needed for quite some time for fire crews. Fire Chief Steven Coats says the two current fire stations are in poor condition and do not meet all their needs. And with an investment of more than $1 million dollars through a tax passed earlier this year, Chief Coats explains the benefits of the new building outweigh the cost.

"It takes anywhere from 10 to 15 minutes from our primary stations that staff full time to get to this area and that's going to cut that down tremendously when we actually have full time firefighters here,” says Steven Coats.

The Redings Mill Fire Department will soon have a new addition.

"It's our first new station in over ten years,” says Steven Coats.

The project estimating at around $1.5 million dollars will house 4 full-time staffed fire fighters, and be properly suited for overnight shifts --- something the fire department has never had before.

The Redings Mill Fire Protection District proudly protects approximately 13,000 citizens in a 110 square mile fire district located in southwest Missouri.

"The new station will be able to accommodate up to four personnel. Four individual living quarters, it will kind of be set up like an apartment. Laundry room, all the mechanical rooms and then of course it will have three bays which are drive through and be able to park fire emergency equipment inside it,” says Coats.

And located at the intersection of old Highway 71 and Highway V, this building will stand in between the two current stations making it central to the fire department's rescue area.

"The reason we chose this exact location is because we have easy access to I-49, which gets us south or north in our fire district pretty quickly and then we have old Highway 71 get us into the Rain Miller Road area and into the Saginaw area pretty quick,” says Coats.

Chief Coats adding all the preparation is now paying off.

"Two years of headaches and planning and now we are finally getting to where we are looking like we are doing something,” says Coats.

Construction is set to be finished between February and early spring. But when the new station is completed, the two current stations will be closed down.

