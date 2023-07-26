BRANSON, Mo. — The City of Branson is hoping to turn recreational marijuana sales into more money for the city.

“It’s basically what the amendment allows, which is, local jurisdictions in government entities can have a local tax on marijuana and recreational marijuana,” Branson Police Chief Eric Schmitt said.

Chief Schmitt says the money raised from the 3% sales tax would go back into law enforcement.

“The nice thing for us is our elected officials have agreed that that the funds raised with anything related to the marijuana are just going to be turned right back in. Into law enforcement initiatives,” Schmitt said.

He says education is the priority.

“First and foremost, it would help us allow us to have the resources not only for school resource officers but for our officers in general to have printed material, educational material programs that we can work with the youth to really help educate them on the front end,” Schmitt said.

In Springfield, another city with a similar measure, City Manager Jason Gage says recreational marijuana tax money would go to several departments.

“Public safety, mental health services, housing and substance abuse services,” Gage said. “Those are the priority of the City Council and what they would have to use the tax dollars for if the citizens approve it.”

Gage says it’s early, but some estimates show the tax could bring in over a million dollars to the city.

“It’s really difficult to estimate that because there just isn’t good data available right now and until we and unless this is passed and we can get some time under our belt, it’ll be difficult to project,” Gage said. “But right now, we’re assuming it’ll be around $1.8 million per year.”

Voters will determine the marijuana tax issues on August 8.