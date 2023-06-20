ASH GROVE, Mo. — A ballot recount will start today after an Ash Grove school bond issue failed by just a handful of votes in the April election.

The Ash Grove School District asked Greene, Dade and Lawrence County for a recount that if passed would provide students with new classrooms, a new gym and a safe room.

I spoke to a few residents in Ash Grove who said they hope the recount shows enough votes for Proposition K.I.D.S.

“You want your school to be good,” said Carol Beasley. “You go to other schools, they have new facilities and we wanna keep up with them.”

Proposition K.I.D.S. would improve outdated facilities, expand classroom space and build a new gymnasium.

The bond issue received 56.66% of yes votes. It needed at least 57% for the $9.4 million bond to be approved.

Now the Ash Grove School District is unique, as it serves three different counties. It passed in Greene County and in Dade County. However, it did not pass in Lawrence County.

Each clerk from those three counties and their staff will recount each vote by hand.

I spoke with a recent high school graduate from Ash Grove who says she wants her sister who is still in school to be able to have new amenities.

“Ash Grove is growing so much bigger and for the parents to know that their kid is safe and having fun, I think these upgrades are really important to have,” said Savanna Pratt.

The recount here in Greene County will begin at 10 a.m. and will continue until it is complete.