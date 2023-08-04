(The Hill) — Philips Avent is recalling more than 13,000 baby monitors because of lithium-ion batteries found to overheat when charging, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said Thursday.

The CPSC reports the Philips Avent Digital Video Baby Monitor can pose a risk of burns and property damage because of the issue. Customers who have the monitors should immediately stop using them, according to the recall.

Affected baby monitor models are SCD630 and SCD843, which were manufactured between March 2016 and December 2019, according to the CPSC. Model numbers and production date codes can be found on the bottom of the Parent Unit.

The monitors and camera are white and Philips Avent is printed on the front.

The Philips Avent Digital Video Baby Monitor can pose a risk of burns and property damage (Courtesy of Philips Avent via CPSC)

The items were sold online by Toys “R” Us, Walmart, Jet and at Philips Avents’ own site from March 2016 through January 2020. The monitors were priced between $120 and $200.

Philips says it has received 23 reports of the monitors overheating in Europe, but none in the U.S. so far.

Philips has photos of the affected devices on its website to help consumers identify them.

“If your product is not affected, you do not need to take any further action,” Philips said in its announcement. “We want to reassure you that the product you have at hand is safe to use and is not impacted by the replacement action. All the other baby monitors make use of a different type of battery.”

For more information, visit Philips Avent’s Digital Video Baby Monitor recall page or call Philips Avent at (833) 276-5311.