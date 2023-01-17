WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — A two-vehicle crash— one of which was a horse-drawn buggy — near Grovespring in Howell County ended with injuries and an arrest.

At 3:08 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers initiated an investigation of a crash on Highway 5 about five miles south of Grovespring.

The investigation found that a 2011 Nissan Altima driven by Chasity E. Brooke, 43, of Grovespring, struck the rear of a horse-drawn buggy with four passengers.

Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries: Brooke and the wife of the buggy driver, Sylvia M. Fisher, 32, of Grovespring.

Brooke was the only occupant of the Nissan. The buggy contained a 2-year-old girl, a 4-year-old body, and the driver: Stephen F. Fisher, 28, of Grovespring.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Eddie Young said that troopers arrested Brooke after they found a controlled substance in her possession and for driving with a suspended license.

The buggy was totaled, but the horse is uninjured, Young said.

Brooke has not yet been formally charged in connection to this incident. However, she is currently in a case where she is charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a suspended license, driving without insurance, and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner. These charges are from an incident that occurred in Nov. 4, but she was charged on Jan. 10.