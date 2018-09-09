Real "League of Their Own" Players Meet Fans Video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – “They're pretty high energy for their age. They do pretty well."

This isn't a retirement social or a senior convention.

"We're signing autographs what do you think we're doing?"

That is same grit they used on the baseball field 75 years ago.

Two dozen women who played for the 'All American Girls Professional Baseball League' greeted fans at the Westin Crown Center.

The same hands that once swung bats and balls are now signing them.

"There's no crying in baseball!"

'A League of Their Own' brought the league's history to the big screen in 1992.

It's still drawing a fanbase.

"I've got Betty, Mary, Helen, Ann."

Ten-year-old Taylor Mussbeck plays softball. She's sporting her Halloween costume a little early this year.

These women were some of the 600 plus who filled in the national pastime gap when men in the major leagues went to war.

"It was the early part of the war and people couldn't go anywhere but they would go to the ballpark. So they became very popular," President of All-American Girls Professional Baseball Rick Chapman says.

They traveled around Lake Michigan and the Midwest.

"We played 115 games a season and we played every day with double headers on Sundays and holidays. No days off," Betsy Jochum says.

"They thought they were going to have to shut it down but then girls started playing and baseball was back!" Taylor Mussbeck says.

They still hold a captive audience, but it's not just about remembering the past.

"Women can play baseball. They did in the past and they can do it now, they can do it in the future. So the goal is to get hopefully another league going of women baseball," Chapman says.