LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The news of the death of former Razorbacks quarterback and current White Hall head coach Ryan Mallett shocked Arkansas Tuesday and led to a quick flurry of condolences.

Mallett, who drowned in Florida Tuesday, played at Arkansas for two years after a season at Michigan. He then went on to the NFL where he played for the New England Patriots, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens. He most recently was a teacher and the head football coach at White Hall High School.

The White Hall School District posted a message to the district site Tuesday night remembering the beloved coach.

“It is with great sadness that we share the loss of Coach Ryan Mallett. Coach Mallett was a beloved coach and educator. We ask that you remember his family, team, students, fellow coaches, and the White Hall School District staff in your prayers.”

University of Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek shared his reaction to Mallett’s death on Twitter.

“Our @RazorbackFB family lost an incredibly special person today,” Yurachek said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and teammates of Ryan Mallett.”

The Patriots shared a statement on Facebook after news broke of Mallett’s passing.

“The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of former quarterback Ryan Mallett,” the statement read. “Our thoughts are with the Mallett family, his former teammates and all who are mourning his loss.”

NFL officials shared a statement on Twitter after Mallett’s passing.

“The NFL family is deeply saddened by the passing of Ryan Mallett,” the tweet read. “Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

Fellow Texan player JJ Watt shared his reaction to news of Mallett’s death.

“Horrible news to read about Ryan Mallett. Gone way too soon. Rest in Peace brother,” Watt said.