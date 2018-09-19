Reaction to Tariffs and Impacts to Your Wallet

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS) - President Trump has triggered another round of tariffs, this time on 200 billion dollars of Chinese goods.

China has already vowed to retaliate.

The trade war with China is escalating again.

The White House says tariffs on 200 billion dollars in Chinese goods will go into effect on Monday and China is already hitting back with tariffs on 60 billion in U.S. goods.

Linda Dempsey, with the National Association of Manufacturers, says both country's tariffs hurt American manufacturers.

Dempsey says tariffs make American manufacturers less competitive and the U.S. should address China's unfair trade practices through negotiations instead.

Republican Congressman David Young says President Trump should crack down on China by finalizing a new NAFTA with Canada and Mexico.

Still, Young says people in his Iowa district want to give the President the benefit of the doubt.

He says they're willing to take short term pain for now if the end result is a better trade deal.

But Dempsey warns consumers will feel this wave of tariffs, more than the last.

The list includes things like travel bags, vacuums and refrigerators.

And another round could be on the way.

The President is threatening more tariffs, essentially taxing all Chinese-made products sold in the United States.