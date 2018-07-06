Rare Breed Dissolves Partnership with National Safe Place Program Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Springfield will no longer take part in the National Safe Place Program, but that doesn't mean local youth must stay out on the streets.

"Rare Breed is alive and well and open to our clients in the community."

Coordinator of Rare Breed Youth Services Samantha Sudduth explains that safe place signs located around town meant a troubled youth could enter the facility and call a number any time of day, any day of the year, which was connected to another facility for emergency housing or crisis intervention.

In this case, it was always Rare Breed.

But with limited staff, and hardly any calls, it was too much for the non-profit to keep so they dissolved the partnership.

However, Sudduth says a sign doesn't mean they don't offer these services anymore.

"Not having that sign doesn't mean we're not a safe place anymore," Sudduth said. "We're still a place where kids can come and be safe and get out of the elements and really work on becoming independent youth in our community."