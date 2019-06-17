Raises expected for Springfield police, other employees Video

(News-Leader) - Some city employees are likely to be getting a pay bump thanks to a proposal going before City Council for a vote on Monday.

Several council bills would award between 1 and 5 percent raises or pay adjustments to several city employee groups, including police, depending on position and tenure.

Those improvements are designed to help recruit new employees, reward long-term commitment to the city and give people opportunities to advance in their careers, said Human Resources Director Darla Morrison.

