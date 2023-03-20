SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A week-long festival is making its annual return to the Ozarks.

The 12th Annual Queen City Shout festival will feature more than 90 performers across eight different Springfield venues from March 21-27.

The Queen City Shout festival is a way to celebrate the arts community with music, film and art while providing poverty relief in the community.

Six non-profits will benefit from the festival, including Community Partnership, OACAC, Great Circle, Harmony House, The Kitchen and Isabel’s House.

It all gets started tonight from 6-9 p.m., starting with a Queen City Shout kick-off party at Mothers Brewing Company. That party kicks off a week-long celebration of musical performances on each day of the week.

The Domino Kings will perform on Tuesday at Tie & Timber Beer Co. and Shaun Munday will perform on Wednesday at Lindberg’s Tavern.

The festival includes film and art events as well.

On Wednesday, a documentary featuring artist Bob Dylan will play at The Moxie at 7 p.m. and on Tuesday and Friday from 6-9 p.m., SATO48 returns to the Queen City festival.

There will be a couple of artists who will create paintings in real time on Saturday night and those paintings are going to be inspired by the live scenes taking place that night.

Tickets for a single-day pass are going to be $15 and tickets for the entire week are going to cost $30.