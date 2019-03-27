Purdy Man Found Guilty of Drug Trafficking, Possessing Illegal Firearm Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of Greene County Sheriff's Office [ + - ] Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - A Purdy, Missouri man is awaiting sentencing after a federal jury found him guilty of his crimes earlier this week.

Guadalupe Urbina-Rodriguez, 71, was found guilty on Tuesday, March 26, of possessing methamphetamine to distribute, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Evidence introduced during the trial indicated that a federal postal inspector seized a package on Aug. 31, 2018, that was addressed to Urbina-Rodriguez’s address. The package, which contained 448.8 grams of methamphetamine, was purportedly mailed from a nonexistent address in California.

The postal inspector delivered the package to Urbina-Rodriguez, who was sitting in a chair under a tree in the front yard. Urbina-Rodriguez had a loaded Marlin .22-caliber rifle sitting beside him. Law enforcement officers then executed a search warrant of the residence and seized the package.

Urbina-Rodriguez is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison without parole, up to a sentence of life in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a pre-sentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

(Edited Press Release)