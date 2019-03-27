Purdy Man Found Guilty of Drug Trafficking, Possessing Illegal Firearm
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - A Purdy, Missouri man is awaiting sentencing after a federal jury found him guilty of his crimes earlier this week.
Guadalupe Urbina-Rodriguez, 71, was found guilty on Tuesday, March 26, of possessing methamphetamine to distribute, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Evidence introduced during the trial indicated that a federal postal inspector seized a package on Aug. 31, 2018, that was addressed to Urbina-Rodriguez’s address. The package, which contained 448.8 grams of methamphetamine, was purportedly mailed from a nonexistent address in California.
The postal inspector delivered the package to Urbina-Rodriguez, who was sitting in a chair under a tree in the front yard. Urbina-Rodriguez had a loaded Marlin .22-caliber rifle sitting beside him. Law enforcement officers then executed a search warrant of the residence and seized the package.
Urbina-Rodriguez is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison without parole, up to a sentence of life in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a pre-sentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.
(Edited Press Release)
