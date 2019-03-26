Pulaski County Sheriff's Department Set to Update Livestock Owner Information List

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CAMBRIDGE, WI - APRIL 25: Cows walks from a barn after being milked on Hinchley's Dairy Farm on April 25, 2017 near Cambridge, Wisconsin. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

WAYNESVILLE - The Pulaski County Sheriff's Department is updating its livestock owner information list, and would like updates from livestock owners in the county.

"Livestock owner rolodex" information is used when livestock find their way out enclosures and move on to the roadways, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post.

If you are a Pulaski County livestock owner and want your information in the rolodex, email lvalverde@pcsheriff2.com. Make sure to add the following information:

- Address or general area where livestock are kept (example: Hwy 133 & Buffalo)

- Owner name

- Owner's physical address

- Owner phone number(s)

- Alternate contact name & phone number

- Type of livestock (example: cattle, goats, sheep, horses)

- Livestock description (brown and white cattle, appaloosa mare, etc)

- Any additional information needed to help identify, locate, or secure your livestock