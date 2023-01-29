PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. – A crash resulted in the death of one man near Buckhorn.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports, on January 28, at 9:50 p.m., the driver, Timothy B. Nolan, 43, traveled off the right side of the roadway, overturned and struck a tree on Riddle Road, four miles north of Buckhorn.

Nolan was pronounced dead at the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital. A passenger in the vehicle also suffered serious injuries.

This is Troop I’s second fatality for the month of January and the second for the year.