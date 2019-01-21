Public's Help Needed in Finding Missing Fort Smith, AR Teen

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy fo KARK

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KARK) - Authorities are asking for public assistance in locating a Fort Smith teen, who has been missing for over a month.

Katelyn Young, 16, was last seen leaving her home in Fort Smith on Dec. 13, 2018, wearing blue jeans and a hoodie.

Young is described as 5'7" tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has green eyes and brown hair.

She is a beloved daughter. Friends and family members are pleading with the public to help bring her home.

If you have any information contact: Fort Smith Police Department at 479-785-4221 or the Center for Search & Investigations (CFSI) directly at 512-887-3519.

CFSI for Missing Children assists families and communities in facilitating the search and location of missing children nationwide in order to safeguard children from abduction, human trafficking, and exploitation. The Center for Search & Investigations is a 501c3 Non-profit organization.