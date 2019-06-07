Public referendum proposals over new abortion law struck down by Ashcroft Video

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri's Secretary of State says the state's new law banning abortion after eight weeks of pregnancy will not be sent to voters.

The ACLU and an attorney have filed referendums on the bill, which was passed by lawmakers.

The governor signed it last month.

A referendum is a way for people to challenge laws, or parts of a law, asking to take it to a vote.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft rejected two referendum petitions yesterday. Ashcroft said there are limits to the people's right to a referendum.

"It was deemed necessary for the preservation of public health, welfare, peace, and safety, and is hereby declared to be an emergency action within the meaning of the constitution," Jay Ashcroft, Missouri Secretary of State said. "Because of that declaration by the legislature, and because of the responsibility of the Secretary of State's Office to follow Missouri Supreme Court precedent and the constitution, we have no other avenue but to reject referendum 1 and referendum 2."

The ban on abortions after eight weeks, with no exception for rape or incest, is set to go into effect on August 28.