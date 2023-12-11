SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A public memorial service has been scheduled for the Willard teenager who was killed in a three-car crash in Elwood.

Vyctorya Bowen, the mother of Callista Fisher, says the memorial will be held on Thursday, Dec. 14 from 5-8 p.m. at North Point Church on Norton Road in Springfield.

Bowen tells OzarksFirst that her daughter’s name, while legally spelled with a C, their family preferred to spell Callista with a K.

I want to start by thanking those of you who wrote us letters or reached out personally. We have read every letter and every message. We have seen many posts, photos & videos. Hearing your kind words have helped us more then you can even imagine. Not many parents get the opportunity to hear about the kind of impact their child has made on so many others. She attended Willard her entire school career and that meant that she had many years to build relationships with so many of you. While many have talked about the impact she had on their lives I want you to know that so many of you impacted hers as well, going as far back as kindergarten up until Senior Year. Kallista loved school, she loved people, she loved her friends and loved her boyfriend deeply.

We are planning Kallista’s public memorial geared towards allowing her friends, peers and other family friends and community members to pay their respects. We are staying true to who Kallista was and those who attend will be given the opportunity to write a message on Kallista’s Casket in metallic sharpie. Anyone who knew Kallista knew she had thousands of sharpies that she would write (Kallista was here) and doodle on anything & everything with…including herself. We feel with is an appropriate tribute to her. The Casket will be closed as we want everyone to remember her as she was before this tragedy.

We are asking for her friends & peers to share any photos they have with her that we can incorporate into this public service. If you simply want to share a story or kind words we will be incorporating those as well. Once we have the details pertaining to when & where we will be having her public memorial we will be sharing this publicly.

Vyctorya Bowen