PLEASANT HOPE, MO – The meeting for public comment was set to take place this coming weekend.

For months, Missouri Prime Beef Packers have had intentions to dump treated wastewater into the Pomme De Terre River.

This week the slaughterhouse canceled its application with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, so this weekend’s public meeting was also canceled. The meeting was originally scheduled for 12:30 pm on Jan. 6.

The company is asking to dump 350,000 gallons a day of wastewater into the river every day. The water would be treated with a technology called iLeaf.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, the proposal does meet Missouri’s Antidegradation Implementation Procedure.

Goldie Potter with the advocacy group “Protect Pomme De Terre” told OzarksFirst they expect the meat packing company to refile another application with Missouri DNR. In the meantime, Potter says the group plans to take the issue to lawmakers to keep that wastewater out of the river.