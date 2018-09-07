Public Library in Arkansas Taking Measures Against Opioid Epidemic Video

ARKANSAS - A public library in Arkansas is taking precautionary measures against the opioid epidemic nationwide and adding narcan to its medical equipment.

The life-saving drug helps fight against drug overdoses.

The thought is public libraries have become more like community centers over time, not just a place to check out books.

As thousands of people come into the library, it is now ready in the event of an overdose.

Back here in Springfield, KOLR10 reached out to the communication director of Greene County libraries, who says there is no plan here locally to buy narcan.

The staff is trained to call first responders if something happened.