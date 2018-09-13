Public Funeral Today for Deputy Roberts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Greene County Deputy Aaron Roberts will be laid to rest today.

Roberts died when his patrol car was washed away in floodwaters Friday night. (Sept.7)

He had just checked on an abandoned 9-1-1 call.

A public visitation for Roberts will be held between 12:30 and 1:30 this afternoon at Praise Assembly on North Glenstone Avenue.

The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m.

The procession and graveside service will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Garden on North National in Springfield.