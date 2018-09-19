Protests Outside Cox Hospital Over Guidelines on Opioids Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Richard Patty [ + - ] Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Over a dozen people protested outside of Cox Hospitals' Ferrell Duncan Clinic this afternoon.

It was apart of a nationwide rally called "Don't Punish Pain".

Today's rally was an effort to showcase patients with chronic pain, who say they cannot find doctors willing to prescribe opioids or cannot get pharmacists to fill their prescriptions.

The group wants the government to stay out of the Doctor's Office and wants the CDC to reevaluate its guidelines on opioids for not only patients with severe pain but terminal illness as well.