Protesters Chant Loud Message to Trump Supporters Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- In the last hour since President Trump finished speaking inside, we watched supporters leaving the building.

But as the walked out protestors met them out here with signs

Some chanting and some simply saying goodnight

A much smaller crowd of protestors at the end here tonight compared to what we saw earlier this afternoon

Safe to say a couple hundred or more protestors out here this afternoon just across the street chanting loudly and consistently for a good three hours as supporters lined up outside to get into JQH.

The crowd of protesters stretched down the street.

They were protesting the president's visit and Senate candidate Josh Hawley

Love not hate makes America great.

Joe Jimson, Springfield Resident:

I'm not sure There is an issue I agree with him on it. But I am I think I'd like to see the country come together and he's not the person that's going to do that.

Magdelena Hamaker, Drury University Student:

I think it's important for young people to be civically engaged because we have a very low voter turn out and the older generations tend to show up at the polls more.

James Moore, MSU College Democrats

I stand here and listen to their message of hate and bigotry when I sit in class with black students when I sit in class with LGBT students. I understand that side; my parents are Republicans and I just want to say that as your kids we are really ashamed of what is becoming of America.

The protest was organized by Missouri State College Democrats.

The group also had representatives here registering people to vote.

