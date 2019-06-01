Protest at the Springfield square turns violent ending with arrests

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Springfield Police says that a total of five arrests were made at the Park Central Square between protesters and counter-protestors.

The five people arrested are Colin Douglas, Lateya King, Jacob Clark-Browning, Christopher Prather, and Brady Markgraf.

All five were arrested for 4th-degree assault and resisting arrest.

Police Chief Paul Williams says he respects free speech and only intervene when safety is threatened. "Mutual respect for the right of free speech for all is essential, and participants should remain civil and nonviolent in expressing their point of view."

