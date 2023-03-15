MURFREESBORO, Ark. — One of Crater of Diamonds State Park’s regular visitors discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond on March 4.

According to a press release from the park, the stone David Anderson found is the largest one prospected at the park so far in 2023. The diamond is also the largest found since September 2021.

“At first I thought it was quartz but wondered why it was so shiny,” Anderson said. “Once I picked it up, I realized it was a diamond.”

David Anderson has found hundreds of diamonds since 2007.

Anderson first learned about Crater of Diamonds State Park while watching the Travel Channel back in 2007.

The release states in the past 16 years, Anderson has found over 400 diamonds. Fifteen of those have weighed over one carat, and Anderson has also found a 3.83-carat yellow diamond and a 6.19-carat white gem.

Prospectors often name the stones they find, and in this case, Anderson named his diamond B.U.D.

“That’s for Big, Ugly Diamond,” Anderson said, pointing out the stone’s pitted surface and brown color.

Anderson’s diamond is one of 124 stones registered at Crater of Diamonds State Park this year.