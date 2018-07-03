Proposed NWA Wind Farm Receives Approval
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) -- Energy bills for many in NWA could soon get cheaper now that the Louisiana Public Service Commission approved the proposed Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project.
The Southwest Electric Power Company, which is building the wind farm, says the project will deliver more affordable power to customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas and Oklahoma.
There are groups that say the change may not be cheap.
SWEPCO believes this project will save its customers more than $4 billion dollars during the 25 year life of the wind farm.
More Stories
-
BERLIN (AP) - Austria plans to revoke the legal immunity of an…
-
LONDON (AP) - The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):
3…
-
PARIS (AP) - Greenpeace activists say they have crashed two…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-