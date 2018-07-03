News

Proposed NWA Wind Farm Receives Approval

By:

Posted: Jul 03, 2018 06:14 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 03, 2018 06:14 AM CDT

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) -- Energy bills for many in NWA could soon get cheaper now that the Louisiana Public Service Commission approved the proposed Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project.

The Southwest Electric Power Company, which is building the wind farm, says the project will deliver more affordable power to customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas and Oklahoma.

There are groups that say the change may not be cheap.

SWEPCO believes this project will save its customers more than $4 billion dollars during the 25 year life of the wind farm.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected