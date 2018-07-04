Proposed Housing Code Limits How Many Live in a Home Video

BRANSON, Mo. -- There could soon be new house rules in Branson, for people not related to one another.

The alderman in Branson have approved the first stage of a new ordinance that would limit the number of people living in a single home.

Right now, the housing code in Branson allows up to five people, who are not relatives, to dwell together in a single home. However, under this proposed ordinance that number would go down to four.

If passed, the new rules will not affect those already living in homes with five or more people -- or those living in commercial housing facilities such as nursing homes, or dorms.

Joel Hornickel, Director of Planning and Development for the city, talked about reasons to limit the number of people in a single home.

"I think the common ones are the fear of increased noise, increased traffic," Hornickel said, "Again, a single family home traditionally is built with a two or three car garage and driveway space -- and the more people you have living in that type of dwelling, you're anticipating they'll be much more vehicles parked out in front of it -- which could be a negative affect on the adjoining properties."

The new housing code ordinance has one more reading before the alderman. If approved, it will become law.