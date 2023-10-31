NIANGUA, Mo. – A nearby school is dismissing early and hazmat teams are working the scene of a propane truck rollover and gas leak in Niangua.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the crash occurred about 9:30 a.m. in front of the Niangua fire station and responders are monitoring the leak for safety before the truck can be righted and removed.

Nearby homes were evacuated and students at the Niangua School District are being released early, according to patrol spokesman Sgt. Mike McClure.

In a Facebook post, the school says it will be dismissing at 12:40 p.m. and there will be no afternoon activities or practices.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.