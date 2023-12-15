OZARK, Mo. – An Ozark mother continuing her search for answers after her daughter went missing four years ago.

She hired a private investigator after the remains of her daughter, Quincey Hill were identified earlier this year.

“I wanted answers,” Ashley Stogner said. “I wanted to know.”

MJA Inc. Investigations tells OzarksFirst they believe this case is solvable.

“You’ll learn once we take on a case, we don’t stop,” said Mark A. Harper, the investigator in charge of this case.

Quincey Hill went missing along with her boyfriend, Kenneth Webb, in May of 2019.

“They were just kids that didn’t deserve to not be known that they lived and died and just swept under the rug,” Stogner said.

Stogner says she wishes the Ozark Police Department would communicate with her more, and she hopes that hiring a private investigator will lead to more answers.

“I just question, what were the methods when they came up missing on the search areas because of the location where they were found?” Harper said.

The couple was last seen in Ozark in 2019 between North 21 Street and Fremont.

In August 2021, Ozark police officers found human remains off Longview road, not far from where the couple was last seen.

By using dental records, some of the remains were identified as Hill.

“It’s the worst feeling of your life,” Stogner said.

“Somebody knows something,” Harper said. “The family and friends, they deserve some type of closure.”

Ozark police tell me Webb is still considered missing but they are hopeful the other remains found in 2021 will be positively identified soon.

“We’re convinced it can be solved, but that it will be a challenge,” Harper said.

Stogner says she’s hopeful new energy in the case will bring answers.

“I just felt like it needed to be brought to light,” Stogner said.

MJA Inc. Investigations says they will start from scratch and be on location looking for evidence next year.