NIXA, Mo. — Priscilla Presley will be performing a live show in Nixa talking about her life as an actress, a businesswoman and the ex-wife of Elvis Presley.

“An Intimate Evening with Priscilla Presley” event will be on January 22, 2024, at the Aetos Center in Nixa. Tickets go on sale to the general public on December 1 and can be purchased here.

Along with telling stories about her past, Presley will be sharing wedding footage, home movies, and clips from her career in film.

She will also be doing a Q&A to close the show.