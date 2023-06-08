MONETT, Mo. – A candlelight vigil was announced to honor the life of Dr. John Forsyth, a doctor who disappeared several weeks ago without a trace before he was found over a week later in Beaver Lake in Arkansas.

The vigil will take place at the Monett City Park on Sunday, June 11 at 8:00 p.m.

There will be a moment of silence and then an opportunity for people to share memories of Forsyth.

There will be some candles provided, but the family encourages those in attendance to bring extra if possible.

Forsyth’s sister, Tiffany, wrote in a Facebook group dedicated to her brother, “So many of you have written to say you cared for him and share stories about his life. Your kindness has lifted us up as we’ve been grieving. We would love to meet you if you’re able to attend.”

Forsyth was a 49-year-old emergency room doctor at Mercy Cassville. He was reported missing on May 21 when he did not show up for his shift at the hospital.

Forsyth’s body was found on May 30 in Beaver Lake about 20 miles south of Cassville. Authorities said he had been shot.

The Benton County Arkansas Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death but has not provided an update in the last week.