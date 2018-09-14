News

President Trump to Visit Springfield

By:

Posted: Sep 14, 2018 03:28 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 14, 2018 03:28 PM CDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- President Donald Trump is set to visit Springfield next Friday.

According to his website, Trump will be at JQH Arena at 6:30 p.m. 

Doors open at 4 p.m.

Click here to register.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected