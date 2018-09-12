President Trump Sends Message to People in Path of Florence Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WASHINGTON, DC -- President Trump tweeted a video Wednesday morning, warning residents along the east coast to take caution with Hurricane Florence because it's "about as big as they've ever seen coming to this country." The president added that this country has the "finest people" on the job and they are "fully prepared."

"Hurricane Florence is fast-approaching. It's going to be here over the next 48 hours and they say it's about as big as they've seen coming to this country, and certainly to the east coast, as they've ever seen. We'll handle it. We're ready, we're able. We've got the finest people anywhere in the world," President Trump said.

"FEMA and first responders are out there. They're going to stand through the danger of this storm. Get out of its way. Don't play games with it. It's a big one. Maybe as big as they've seen. And tremendous amounts of water. The storm will come, it will go. We're fully prepared - food, medical, everything you can imagine - we are ready. But despite that, bad things can happen when you're talking about a storm this size. It's called Mother Nature. You'd never know, but we know. We love you all, we want you safe. Get out of the storm's way. Listen to your local representatives. South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia - it's heading your way, it's probably not going to change path. It's going to be hitting pretty soon. Be ready and God be with you."

Hurricane Florence is barreling towards the eastern seaboard, expected to make landfall in North Carolina with bands extending to South Carolina and Virginia. The hurricane is a category 4 and is predicted to be the worst storm to hit the eastern coast so far north.

