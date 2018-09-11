President Trump Rally Canceled in Cape Girardeau, MO

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - As of 8 a.m. on Sept. 11 the rally for President Trump in Cape Girardeau, Missouri has been canceled.

The rally was set for Sept. 13. There is no word on if the rally will be rescheduled.

Chief Operating Officer Michael Glassner said the cancellation is due to inclement weather.

“Regrettably, we must cancel the planned Make America Great Again rally in Cape Girardeau, Missouri this Thursday,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. “With Hurricane Florence on its way, we determined that this is the safest decision."

The Cape Girardeau Police Department officers responded to the cancellation. Officers have been in contact with the United States Secret Service since news of the president’s arrival broke. Below is a Facebook post from the police department about their involvement.

