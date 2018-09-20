President Trump Merchandise Selling Well Leading Up to MSU Rally Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.--In the days leading up to President Donald Trump's visit to Springfield, there are some people who have been cashing in on the anticipation of his arrival.



You might have noticed while driving around town that there are a number of tents set up with Trump merchandise.

One of them is from Florida and the other from South Carolina. They are Trump supporters who crisscross the county setting up at his events to sell t-shirts, hats, flags, and more.

A trip down Glenstone and you'll spot President Trump memorabilia a mile a way. The vendors have descended upon Springfield from around the country looking to make some quick money.

"You can't get any of this stuff at Walmart," says merchandiser, Angel Hill.

Hill is from Sarasota, Florida. Her team tracks where the president will be rallying and follows the money. This time landing in the Queen City where business has been lucrative, but met with confused customers.

"I can't really say that I get so much flack really from black people honestly, but from white liberals that can't understand why I'm doing this or why I support the president. I like his international policies," says Hill.

Over on South Campbell, merchandiser Steven shares a different connection with the president.

"He's where I'm from, he's a New Yorker by heart so I have to follow the same path he followed. He's a entrepreneur like I am," says Steven.

Sells for Steven are also going well.

"Business is beautiful," says Steven.

A sign that a red state like Missouri might mean better business than in blue states. Jeremy Boyts is from Springfield. After traveling across the nation selling Trump merchandise, he knows firsthand how his profit will depend on where he is in the country.

"Business fluctuates depending on the socioeconomic demographic of the area and also the political environment," says Boyts.

For these vendors, Friday's Trump rally is expected to be the big money maker and Angel Hill has her sales pitch ready.

"You know what I tell everybody? that all my products come with a six year guarantee. I think nobody can beat him," says Hill.